Ludington: Salmon fishing was slow although a couple Chinook were caught near Big Sable Point. The piers were slow. The DNR fish head freezer is now at the Copeyon Park fish cleaning station. Please turn in all adipose fin clipped salmon and trout heads or snouts. It may lead to a reward at the end of the season.
Manistee: Salmon fishing was mostly slow. A couple scattered Chinook were caught straight out along the shelf in 100 to 200-plus feet of water; some came from the south towards Big Sauble Point. Lake trout were caught both suspended and near bottom in 100 feet of water. A few steelhead were caught in the mix from the top 30 feet. The north pier slowed down for steelhead although a pike or two were caught. Anglers should know that some Lake Michigan fog horns can be activated with your marine radio. A quick Google search will point you in the right direction for the port you fish.