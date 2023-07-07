Ludington: Salmon fishing was slow. Anglers that found Chinook salmon caught them at Big Sable Point in 120 to 150 feet of water when fishing 50 feet down. Pier fishing was slow. Late night bites were good. Anglers should try meat rigs and flasher/fly combos along with spoons.
Manistee: Salmon fishing was very slow. Anglers who caught them reported hit or miss catches in 100 to 120 feet of water while fishing 50 to 60 feet down. Those looking for summer run steelhead haven’t reported any luck yet; however a couple brown trout were caught on the south pier. Chinook salmon bites occurred in the early morning. Spoons, flasher/fly combos and meat rigs worked well.