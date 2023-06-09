Ludington: Although the fishing slowed down, Chinook salmon were caught at Big Sable Point, straight out from town and south off the projects. Depths varied from 100-340 feet of water when fishing 25-80 feet down with spoons or flasher/fly combos
Manistee: Fishing slowed down this past week. Anglers were trolling anywhere from 100-300 feet of water found Chinook salmon 25-75 feet down; spoons and flasher/fly combos worked well. Most of the action was straight out in the vicinity of town, but some anglers found fish toward Big Sable Point. The pier action slowed down as well however a couple brown trout were still caught.