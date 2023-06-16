Ludington: Salmon fishing was very slow with minimal numbers coming in. A few Chinook salmon were caught to the south in 75 to 100 feet of water while fishing 25 to 50 feet down. A few steelhead were caught near Big Sable Point, all from the top 30 feet. The perch action on the pier was hit or miss.
Manistee: Salmon fishing was very slow this past week. Very few Chinook salmon were caught. A few brown trout were caught on the south pier while using alewife. The perch action was hit or miss on the north pier. Anglers had a hard time looking for summer run steelhead.