Ludington: Fishing slowed down, but a few king salmon and lake trout were caught at Big Sable Point straight out in 80 to 190 feet of water when fishing 30 to 80 feet down. Green and blue spoons and flies were catching more fish than other colors. The fishing on the pier was slow.
Manistee: Fishing slowed down, but a few king salmon and lake trout were caught along the shelf and at Big Sable Point last week. Depths where fish were being found ranged from 100 to 225 feet of water while fishing 30 to 80 feet down. Green and bule spoons and flies were working well. Pier fishing was slow.