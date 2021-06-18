Ludington: A few kings were caught near Big Sable Point in 100 to 200 feet of water when fishing 60-90 feet down. In the mix came a few lakers and coho. Spoons and flies worked along with meat rigs. Steelhead fishing was decent in the top 30 feet. Salmon were also caught straight out of the harbor and south towards the projects. The piers were slow.
