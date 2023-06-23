Ludington: Salmon fishing was slow. Anglers found very few at the point when fishing 70 to 140 feet of water and off the projects in 150 to 170 feet of water. Perch action on the pier was hit or miss and the brown trout bite in the harbor also slowed down. Some nice steelhead were caught while fishing the same areas for Chinook and even further out to deeper waters.
Manistee: Salmon fishing was slow. Very few Chinook salmon were caught. In the mix were a couple steelhead and lake trout. Lake trout were reported from the bottom in 100 feet of water and Chinook/steelhead were 25 to 50 feet down in 100 to 120 feet of water. The perch action was hit or miss on the north pier, but some nice ones were caught on wigglers. Anglers looking for summer run steelhead and brown trout on the pier didn’t have any luck.