Anglers reported tough fishing on inland lakes due to fly hatches this week. Try fishing high in the water column at dusk and dawn, with topwaters working well for bass and pike. Panfish were aggressively guarding beds on some lakes and finished spawning on others. Try poppers this weekend for some fly rod fun. The hex hatch was continuing on area rivers and may extend this week due to high temps. Salmon were settling into seasonal patterns on Lake Michigan after sustained south winds. Try the top 70 feet of water in waters 80-200 feet deep.
Jun 27
Jun 27
Jun 27
Jun 27
Jun 27