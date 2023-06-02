Ludington: Anglers trolling caught decent numbers of Chinook and brown trout in and around the harbor during the morning hours. Chinook salmon were also caught at Big Sable Point, straight out from town and south off the projects. Depths varied from 100 to 250 feet of water when fishing 40 to 80 feet down with spoons or flasher/flies. Chinook salmon were also caught towards Pentwater and at Little Sable Point. Orange and green spoons were working well.
Manistee River: Anglers were primarily targeting trout and smallmouth bass throughout the week. Most successful anglers were casting artificials, either small spinners or soft plastics. Sucker anglers also had success using natural bait while sitting on the bottom, as well as drifting flies. Anglers reported the occasional dark steelhead.
Manistee Lake: Opening weekend of bass season produced very good results for those targeting smallmouth and largemouth bass. Bass anglers found success casting soft plastics in shallow weed beds, while also picking up northern pike. Anglers targeting pike had success both casting and trolling throughout the entirety of the lake. Anglers targeting panfish also produced good results while fishing a variety of natural bait for bluegill, rock bass and crappie.
Manistee: Anglers trolling for Chinook salmon caught fish in and around the harbor and off the pier while using alewife or spoons. A good number of brown trout were also caught as well. Along the shelf, those trolling in 180 to 240 feet of water found Chinook 40 to 75 feet down; spoons and flasher/fly combos worked well. Most of the action had been straight out and south, but some anglers found fish further south toward Big Sable Point or just north of town.