Ludington: Anglers trolling for Chinook found a few outside the harbor and north toward Big Sable Point inside of 40 feet of water. In the mix came a few brown trout and lake trout. Pier fish was slow.
Pentwater: Anglers were catching Chinook salmon in 30 to 50 feet of water while trolling spoons near Little Sable Point.
Manistee River: Anglers reported low numbers of steelhead throughout the week with minimal pressure. Anglers finding the occasional bite had the most success bouncing dark colored flies and orange beads in the early morning upriver. Anglers fishing from boats outside of Tippy Dam area reported some success fishing for dropbacks on plugs. Sucker anglers had success throughout the river fishing natural bait off of the bottom. The occasional brown trout, walleye, pike and smallmouth bass were reported while casting small artificial lures.
Manistee Lake: Fishing pressure on Manistee Lake was low with anglers mainly targeting pike and bass. A variety of trolling and casting artificial lures were successful on the southern end of the lake. Fishing in late afternoon to evening produced the best results. Freshwater drum, bowfin and a few crappie were also reported.
Manistee: Anglers trolling for salmon and trout found a few Chinook in 25 to 40 feet both north and south of the harbor.