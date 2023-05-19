Ludington: Anglers trolling for Chinook salmon found a few from the projects south to Pentwater and Little Sable Point. Off the projects, the salmon were in 50 to 70 feet of water although depths varied by day. To the north, Chinook salmon were caught at Big Sable Point while trolling spoons. The pier action was slow.
Manistee River: Steelhead fishing pressure in the upper river came to a minimum with the occasional dark fish being landed. Anglers primarily targeted small trout, landing good numbers of small rainbow and brown trout while casting artificials. Anglers also reported an increase in smallmouth bass while casting small jerk baits and spinners. Sucker anglers continued to report steady numbers of redhorse and common white suckers.
Manistee Lake: Anglers fishing on Manistee Lake reported a variety of bass, bluegill, crappie, walleye and northern pike throughout the week. Fishing wigglers and waxworms for panfish produced the best results in shallow weedy areas. Anglers trolling did not report much success, however, switching to casting produced the best results for pike and bass.
Manistee: Anglers trolling for Chinook salmon caught fish straight out and to the south in 140 to 200 feet of water while fishing 40 to 60 feet down. Along with Chinook, a few lake trout were caught as well. Near the harbor, a couple brown trout were caught while trolling. The perch bite in the harbor died down and pier fishing was slow. Green and orange spoons worked well.