Pere Marquette: Northern pike fishing was excellent in the lower river and in Pere Marquette Lake. Anglers fishing from small boats, canoes, and kayaks were picking up nice size northern pike while using spinners, spoons and body baits. Those using flies were catching fish on large streamers.
Ludington: Anglers trolling for brown trout reported slow fishing. A few Chinook were starting to show up south of the port in 60 to 80 feet of water. In the mix came a few lake trout, a couple cohos and a steelhead. Anglers reported that spoons worked best. Better numbers of salmon were coming from Pentwater and around Little Sable Point. Pier fishing was slow, but a few panfish were caught.