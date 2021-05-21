Ludington: Fishing was hit or miss. A few lakers along with the occasional chinook or coho were caught out from the projects and straight out of the harbor. The fish were at various depths, but 50 to 90 feet seemed to be the hot spot. Pier fishing was slow.
Manistee: Fishing was slow for those trolling. A few lake trout were taken outside the harbor and straight out along the “Shelf”. The occasional Chinook salmon was also caught. Pier anglers had little luck.
White Lake: Walleye were caught in the channel. Bass, perch and bullhead were caught at the mouth of the White River.
Whitehall: Boat anglers were starting to catch a few spring Chinook salmon when trolling flashers and flies.