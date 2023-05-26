Ludington: Anglers trolling for Chinook caught some at Big Sable Point while fishing 100 to 130 feet of water, but the bite was hit or miss. Off the projects, a few lake trout were caught in 70 to 100 feet of water. Chinook were also caught south to Pentwater and at Little Sable Point. Pier action was slow.
Manistee River: Fishing pressure was low throughout the weekend with the very occasional dark steelhead caught. Successful anglers on the river were primarily targeting trout and suckers. Trout anglers were having success using small artificial spinning and crank lures while casting. Those casting also found some luck catching smallmouth throughout the upper section of the river. Sucker anglers were using still methods with natural bait on the bottom of the river.
Manistee Lake: Anglers on the lake were primarily targeting panfish, bass and pike. Natural bait under a bobber produced the best results for a variety of panfish in shallow weeds towards the southern end of the lake. Anglers fishing for pike had the most success casting spinners and stick baits near shore.
Manistee: Anglers trolling for Chinook caught fish just outside the harbor and straight out in 160 to 240 feet of water while fishing 40 to 60 feet down with spoons. In the harbor, a couple brown trout were caught while trolling and casting off the pier with spoons. A few alewife have shown up around the piers as well. The perch bite died down.