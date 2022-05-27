Ludington: Anglers trolling for Chinook caught a few in the harbor and just outside the pierheads while trolling spoons. Decent catches of Chinook were caught at Big Sable Point in 80 to 150 feet of water when fishing 40 to 80 feet down. Spoons and flies were working best. A few lake trout were found in 80 feet of water, outside the harbor and at Big Sable point.
Manistee: Anglers found Chinook along the shelf and south of the port towards Big Sable Point. Depths ranged from 90 to 130 feet of water and out to 200 feet of water while fishing 30 to 70 feet down. Anglers reported spoons and flies worked best. Although there were a lot of bait around the harbor, pier fishing was slow. A brown trout was caught but no Chinook were reported.