Ludington: Fishing was slow with only a few lake trout taken straight out of the harbor and near the projects. Pier fishing was slow.
Manistee: Fishing was hit-or-miss for those trolling. A few lake trout were caught outside the harbor and straight out along the “Shelf” when fishing near the bottom. A couple Chinook salmon were also caught 55 to 75 feet down in 120 to 170 feet. Most were using spoons and flies. Pier anglers had no luck.
Onekama: Anglers trolling north to the golf course and in the “Barrel” reported the occasional small Chinook salmon as well as good lake trout catches higher up in the water column.
Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell: The warmer weather produced good fishing for panfish, bass and walleye.