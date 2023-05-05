Manistee River: Anglers reported low numbers of steelhead that were mostly spent and returning back to the lake. A few steelhead were caught while bouncing beads and some drift setups. Boat anglers had some success plugging downriver. An increase in suckers were reported through the entire river and were caught on various natural baits while sitting on the bottom. Some walleye, brown trout and pike were caught. Water temperatures held in the low 50’s for the past week while water levels lowered.
Manistee Lake: Windy conditions kept fishing pressure on Manistee Lake low. Anglers on the water were targeting perch, pike and bass. Anglers fishing for perch had success using minnows and wigglers while jigging or still fishing in roughly 20 feet of water. Trolling with body baits was the most successful method while fishing for pike. Anglers targeting bass had success using spinners, soft plastics, and crankbaits while fishing in shallow weeds. The occasional bluegill, black crappie and rock bass were also caught.
Manistee: Before the high winds and bad weather, perch were caught between the piers from boat and pier anglers. Many of the perch were small and it took some time to find the bigger ones. Wigglers worked the best. Anglers targeting walleye caught a few off the piers late at night. Anglers fishing in the channel caught some keepers while jigging but reported mixed bags and a few undersized walleye. Anglers trolling for salmon and trout found a few spring Chinook just outside the harbor and north in 20 to 30-plus feet. A few brown trout were caught along the shoreline from the harbor to the north and lake trout were reported from 20-70 feet of water.
Muskegon: Boat anglers were catching Chinook salmon from the surface down to 45 feet in 30 to 70 feet of water. Spoons in orange, chartreuse and blue worked well.
Muskegon River: The steelhead numbers in the river were declining, especially below Croton Dam, but fish were still being caught. Resident brown trout, rainbow trout, smallmouth and suckers were caught by those targeting them. Walleye fishing on the opener was a bit slow upstream from Newaygo but some walleye were caught throughout the entire river. The best time for walleye was just after the sun came out in the morning; anglers who woke up early were rewarded with limits.