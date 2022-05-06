Ludington: Anglers trolling for brown trout caught a few north and south of town and in the harbor. A few lake trout were caught in 50 to 60 feet of water. Pier fishing was slow. A couple smallmouth were reported from the harbor as well.
Manistee: A few brown trout, lake trout and even a couple king salmon were caught while trolling near the harbor and along the shoreline. Lake trout tended to be in slightly deeper waters. A couple brown trout and a coho or two were caught off the piers while using spawn. Perch fishing remained slow although a few were caught off the north pier. A few walleye and pike were also reported from the piers.