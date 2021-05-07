Ludington: Those trolling caught good numbers of lake trout both north and south of the harbor in 30 to 60 feet. Pier fishing was slow although a coho was landed on spawn and a couple smallmouth bass were caught off the stub pier.
Pentwater: When the weather permits, pier anglers caught walleye and coho. Lake trout and brown trout were caught in 10 to 15 feet off Little Point Sable.
Manistee: Lake trout were caught both north and south of the harbor. Fish were close to shore and out to 80 feet. A few Chinook were also caught. Pier anglers had no luck.
Manistee River: Anglers are getting the occasional trout and some walleye.
Lake Leelanau: Walleye were caught on the north end of the North Lake before sunrise and after sunset.
Missaukee County: Brook trout were caught on the Clam River and a couple brown trout were caught on Hopkins Creek.