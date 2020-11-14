Manistee: Shore anglers fishing the surf have caught some steelhead. Pier anglers are also targeting steelhead and whitefish when the weather permits.
Manistee River: Anglers are getting steelhead below Tippy Dam; however, they are having to work a little harder to get them as the water levels are low and clear. A few coho were still being caught up near Tippy Dam as well. In the upper river, anglers were targeting steelhead. Try casting blue wing olives in the quiet water along the banks on the cloudy days.