Manistee Lake: In Kalkaska County had the best walleye fishing of the year taking place. Limits of 17- to 20-inch fish were caught using crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Lake temperatures have dropped, and the walleye are grouping together in the deep pockets of the lake.
Manistee River: Had reports of decent steelhead pushes after the rain. Steelhead have been caught up at Tippy Dam. Water temperature is still playing a significant role on fish activity on the Upper Manistee. Try streamers in the early morning to target the trout. On the cloudy, rainy days, blue-winged olives were the most successful fly.
Pere Marquette River: Also had a decent push of steelhead moving up into the river.