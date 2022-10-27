Ludington: When weather permitted, steelhead were caught while using spawn bags off the pier.
Manistee: Steelhead were caught while using spawn bags off the pier.
Big Manistee River: Anglers at Tippy Dam were still catching Chinook in lower numbers and their color was getting dark. Steelhead were reported throughout the river from Tippy to the mouth of Manistee Lake. Bouncing beads on the bottom or drifting spawn or beads with floats produced several 10-plus pound fish.
Manistee Lake: Coho were reported off the Stronach boat launch with spinners getting most of the hits. Anglers reported that running in a little shallower water produced some good pike action.