Ludington: Salmon were caught at Big Sable Point in 90 to 160 feet of water while fishing 70 to 100 feet down, straight out, and off the projects at various depths. Fish were scattered. Green and glow spoons, flies and J-Plugs worked well. Some smallmouth bass were caught from the piers. Salmon action in the harbor and channel slowed as water temps were warm. Pere Marquette Lake also slowed down for those jigging as water temps were warm.
Fishing report for Sept. 10
- Jeff Kiessel
- Updated
Jeff Kiessel
