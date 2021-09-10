Ludington: Offshore fishing produced Chinook and coho. The best fishing was in 150 to 250 feet of water. Boat anglers were catching Chinook in the channel and in Pere Marquette Lake. Jigging produced the highest catch rates in Pere Marquette Lake. Offshore spoons, J-Plugs and meat rigs performed well.
