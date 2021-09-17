Ludington: Offshore fishing produced some Chinook and coho. The best fishing was in 100 to 150 feet of water. Boat anglers and pier anglers saw many but caught few in the channel and Pere Marquette Lake. Jigging produced the highest catch rates in Pere Marquette Lake. Offshore anglers did well with spoons and flasher fly combos in green.
