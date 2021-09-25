Ludington: Fishing was slow for boats and pier anglers even though many fish were marked. Chinook continue to go up the Pere Marquette River. Fishing in the river has been decent. When weather permits, anglers should try deeper water as adult Chinook are coming in and offshore fishing should be heating up.
