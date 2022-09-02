Ludington: Salmon and a few steelhead were caught at Big Sable Point, in 45-60 feet of water outside the pierheads, in the harbor and in Pere Marquette Lake from anglers both trolling and jigging. Green and glow spoons, flies and J-Plugs worked well. Some Chinook were caught from the piers with spoons during lowlight hours.
Manistee: Salmon were caught in 30-40 feet of water outside the pierheads and in the harbor and channel from anglers trolling and jigging. Green and glow-colored spoons and J-Plugs worked best. A few Chinook were caught from the piers while casting spoons both late at night and early in the morning.