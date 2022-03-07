Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading had five of its members named to the all-West Michigan Conference team for the winter, and one more member was named honorable mention.
Spartan juniors Geralyn Soberalski, Alex Lutrell and Angeleagh Arnold were named to the team with sophomores Emily Adams and Marissa Quillan. Junior Brooke Wood was named honorable mention. Central was the league runner-up.
Conference champion Hart had six members of its team named to the all-conference listings. Pirate juniors Lillian Hallack, Jenna Hanks and Avery Ramseyer were named to the list along with sophomore Jasmyne Villanueva and freshmen Lexie Beth Neinhuis and Nora Chickering. Hart junior Alexis Luke was named honorable mention.
The complete listing:
All-West Michigan Conference: Hart — Lexie Beth Neinhuis, freshman; Nora Chickering, freshman; Lillian Hallack, junior; Jenna Hanks, junior; Jasmyne Villanueva, sophomore; Avery Ramseyer, junior. Mason County Central — Geralyn Soberalski, junior; Emily Adams, sophomore; Marissa Quillan, sophomore; Alex Luttrell, junior; Angeleagh Arnold, junior. Montague — Hayden O’Neal, junior; Emma Snyder, junior. North Muskegon — Lliza Crawford, senior. Shelby — Hannah Frees, sophomore; Daphne Clark, senior; Sadie Dyer, sophomore; Whitehall — Illana Hatcher, senior; Kyleigh Martin, senior; Alyssa Lohman, senior; Lily Sapp, senior.
WMC honorable mention: Hart — Alexis Luke, junior; Mason County Central — Brooke Ward, junior; Montague — Katie Nuttall, junior. North Muskegon — Mayn Corbin, sophomore. Shelby — Lexis Vega, junior. Whitehall — Kristi McCallion, senior.