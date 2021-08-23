MANISTEE — Five returning swimmers, Erika Hatch, Emma Teske, Izzie Lundberg, Maddie Reed and Kaitlin Carlson, wasted no time in setting personal records on Saturday at the Coastal Conference Relays in Manistee.
The Ludington girls swim team finished second to Traverse City, 144 to 126. Other schools swimming were Alma in third place with 84 points and Manistee in fourth with 48 points.
"Our freshman group looks strong. Being able to utilize the weight room this season is already making a difference," said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch.
Ludington swims at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Holland Christian.
The 400-yard medley relay team of RyAnn Rohrer, Erika Hatch, Cora Mahler and Reese Willis took first place, as did the 200 freestyle relay of Mahler, Hatch, Willis and Rohrer.
Second place relay teams included the 400 freestyle with Ayiana Rangel, Izzie Lundberg, Anna Reister and Grace Higley; 200 breaststroke with Hatch, Maddie Reed, Kylie Sailor and Rohrer; 200 backstroke with Rangel, Lundberg, Emma Teske and Justice Duffield; 200 butterfly with Reister, Jocelyn Austin, Willis and Cora Mahler; 200 medley relay with Teske, Sailor, Austin and Rangel, and the 400 individual medley relay with Rohrer, Sailor, Hatch and Mahler. The diving relay of Lundberg and Reister also took second place.