ALPENA — Flipstar Gymnastics had a few of its team members travel to Alpena recently for the 45° Pure North Classic at the APLEX in Alpena, and those eight gymnasts scored 31 medals out of 40 they could achieve.
The competition was the gymnasts first meet away from Ludington in more than 1 1/2 years, said Flipstar coach and co-owner Aimee Goff, and the Flipstar gymnasts shined in a lot of ways.
“I am so proud of all of these girls. To have an all-around champion in every level that we competed is amazing, especially this early in the season,” Goff said. “This was the first ever away competition for these three Bronze girls and they did great. I’m looking forward to our next meet in January where we will have approximately 25 of our team members competing.”
All-around championship titles were achieved by Maya Malburg, Sierra Surd and Bristol Jabrocki at their respective levels.
Malburg won the balance beam event while placing second in the uneven bars and floor exercise and third on vault at Xcel Gold level. Destiny Laisure was the runner-up all-around in the same age group. She won the floor exercise, placed third on the balance beam and finished fourth on the vault and uneven bars. Carly Moffitt was the all-around runner-up for her age group, too. She won the uneven bars and floor exercise and finished fourth on the balance beam and sixth on the vault. Kaydence Taibl rounded out the Flipstar Xcel Gold team with a third place on the floor exercise while finishing sixth on the uneven bars and seventh on the vault and balance beam to end up fifth all-around.
Surd was the sole Flipstar competitor at Xcel Silver, and she was the uneven bars and floor exercise champion. She also took third on the balance beam and finished fifth on the vault.
Jabrocki won the uneven bars and was the runner-up on the vault, balance beam and floor exercise at Xcel Bronze. River Saya finished right behind Jabrocki as the runner-up all-around. Saya won the vault and floor exercise and took second on the uneven bars and third on the balance beam. Millie Boyd won the balance beam while taking third on the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise to take third all-around.