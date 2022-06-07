Flipstar Gymastics Center hosted its Spring Fling meet and a show-off meet for its recreational gymnastics classes in mid-May.
The first three sessions were for the recreational classes. One session was for kids 5-years-old and older, one was for the intermediate recreational class and one was for the advanced recreational class.
The day was capped by a fun meet for the Xcel Bronze Fun Team where the kids performed their routines and were judged. Flipstar had 12 gymnasts compete in the meet, and ribbons went to the top two places. Flipstar gymnasts earned 42 ribbons out of 48 possible places.
“We were very proud of these girls as most of them have recently moved up from recreational classes to our Bronze Team in the last couple of months and this was their first meet,” stated Aimee Goff, Flipstar Gymnastics Center coach. “They did an amazing job remembering their routines and performing with great form and very few errors to achieve these results.”
Goff was grateful for the number of people that attended the meets.
“We continue to be amazed at the support of this wonderful community. We had a packed house each session of people supporting these kids,” Goff stated. “We were amazed that we had over 100 Flipstar kids participate even though it was a big soccer and softball/t-ball/baseball day. We appreciate the support of this community as Flipstar continues to grow with our highest enrollment in history this term. We’re looking forward to a great summer full of exciting programs for all kids.”