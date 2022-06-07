Flipstar Gymnastics Center hosted its Spring Fling Meet in mid-May with 35 of its own competitors participating against two other gyms in Michigan. Flipstar earned 129 top-three finishes and 46 first-place titles.
“This was a great meet for our girls,” said Flipstar Gymnastics coach Aimee Goff. “I am so proud of the hard work these girls have put in and all of their improvements over this season. They have all had great improvements in their all-around scores from the beginning of the year. It has been an amazing season getting back to competitions after the last season and a half off due to COVID.”
Goff was also appreciative of the community.
“It’s been amazing to watch our competitive team continue to grow with now over 50 team kids. The year we began, just 11 years ago, we only had seven kids on our competitive team,” she said. “With the wonderful support of this community we keep growing in all areas of our program with our highest enrollment to date in our recreational classes as well.
“Our team girls are looking forward to a summer of gaining new skills to put in routines for another exciting competitive season beginning next fall. A few of our girls will travel to one last meet with AAU Midwest Regionals at Cedar Point in Ohio (this month).”
Miriam Wilson was Flipstar’s only competitor in the highest division, Xcel Diamond. She was the champion on all four events and all-around earning a special award for the highest Xcel Diamond all-around score of the meet.
Flipstar’s Xcel Platinum Team was led by Destiny Laisure. Laisure was the all-around champion. She won the vault and floor exercise and finished second on balance beam and third on uneven bars. She earned the special award for the Highest Xcel Platinum score of the meet.
Maya Malburg was second on the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise and third on balance beam for a third place all-around finish. Carly Moffitt was the champion on uneven bars and balance beam and third on floor exercise for a second place all-around medal. Kaydence Taibl had a third place finish on vault and earned the fourth place all-around medal.
The Flipstar Xcel Gold Team was led by Nina Frick who also earned the special award for the Highest Xcel Gold All-Around of the meet. Nina was the champion on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and second on vault.
Laney Bottrell was second all-around and earned medals for second on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Ava Johnson was the champion on vault and third on balance beam and floor exercise for a third place all-around finish. Avery Heacock had third place podium finishes on vault and uneven bars for fourth place all-around.
The Flipstar Xcel Silver Team was led by Cara Siemiaszko and Sierra Surd who both were second place all-around in their respective age divisions. Surd was the champion on uneven bars and balance beam and second on vault. Siemiaszko also earned podium medals for first on uneven bars and third on balance beam and floor exercise.
Grace Hasenbank and Ainsley Albrecht were both third place all-around in their respective age divisions. Albrecht had all podium finishes with second on floor exercise and third on vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Hasenbank was second on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Jade Emick earned podium medals for second on uneven bars and floor exercise and third on balance beam for a fourth place all-around medal. Annika Heemstra had a third place podium finish on uneven bars and earned a fifth place all-around medal.
The Flipstar Xcel Bronze Team was led by Olivia Brandt. Brandt was the champion on vault, uneven bars and balance beam as well as second on floor exercise. She also earned a special award for having the highest all-around score out of all age divisions of Xcel Bronze gymnasts in the entire meet.
Bristol Jabrocki was the all-around champion in her age division as well as the champion on all four events. River Saya was the all-around champion in her age division, finishing first on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and third on vault. Abby Dodson was also the all-around champion for her age division and had top-three finishes on all events with first on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and second on vault. Finley Watson was also the all-around champion for her age division and had podium finishes on all events with first on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise and third on balance beam. Morgan Beenen was the all-around champion in her age division as well as the champion on uneven bars and balance beam and third on floor exercise.
Lily Meaney, Alyssa Landino and Madelyn Muralt all had top-three podium finishes on all events. Meaney was the champion on floor exercise, second on vault and third on uneven bars and balance beam for a second place all-around finish. Landino was second on uneven bars and balance beam and third on vault, floor exercise and all-around. Madelyn Muralt was first on balance beam, second on vault and floor exercise, third on uneven bars and all-around.
Laura Johnston, Alaina Flanery, Niamh Gordon and Brooklyn Melvin were all second place all-around for their respective age divisions. Laura was also second on vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Flanery was second on floor exercise and third on uneven bars and balance beam. Gordon was second on uneven bars and floor exercise and third on balance beam. Melvin placed second on uneven bars and third on vault and floor exercise.
Millie Boyd and Victoria Chaple both had third place all-around finishes in their age divisions. Boyd also received podium medals for second on uneven bars and balance beam and third on floor exercise. Chaple was the champion on vault and floor exercise and had a third place finish on balance beam. Harper Stepka brought home podium medals for second on vault and balance beam and third on floor exercise for a fourth place all-around medal. Jenny Vega was second on floor exercise and third on vault for a fourth place all-around medal. Hartley Alvesteffer, Emily Brandt and Zoei Bessonett each brought home a podium medal and an all-around medal. Alfesteffer had a third place finish on vault and earned a fourth place all-around medal. Brandt had a second place finish on uneven bars and received a fifth place all-around medal, Bessonett had a third place finish on uneven bars and earned a fifth place all-around medal.