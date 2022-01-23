LOWELL — Flipstar Gymnastics had four of its teams compete at the Winter Classic on Jan. 16 in Lowell, and the center had two team titles and two runners-up.
The Xcel Bronze and Xcel Silver teams won team titles and the Xcel Gold and Xcel Platinum teams were runners-up. Overall, there were 28 local gymnasts that competed that earned 101 top-three medals including 31 first-place championships.
"I could not be more proud of all of our girls," stated Flipstar coach Aimee Goff. "This was the first competitive meet for many of our Xcel Bronze girls. All of our Xcel Silver girls are in their first year competing at this level. For both of these teams to bring home first place team trophies is amazing."
The Xcel Platinum team had three girls participating and there were four girls participating for the Xcel Gold team. Goff said because of the fewer amount of kids competing, there was little to no room for errors.
Alaina Flanery, Bristol Jabrocki and Morgan Beenen led Flipstar's Xcel Bronze team all with first place all-around in their respective age divisions. Flanery was the champion on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and second place on vault.
Jabrocki was the champion on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise and second place on balance beam.
Beenen was the champion on balance beam, second on uneven bars, thrid on floor exercise and fourth on balance beam.
River Saya, Olivia Brandt and Lily Meaney all brought home second place all-around medals in their age divisions. Brandt was the champion on uneven bars, second on vault and balance beam and fifth on floor exercise.
Meaney was the champion on balance beam, second on vault, third on uneven bars and fourth on floor exercise.
Saya was the champion on uneven bars, second on floor exercise, third on balance beam and fourth on vault.
Madelyn Muralt, Khloe Munsell, Hartley Alvesteffer and Abby Dodson were all third place all-around. Muralt was second on vault, third on uneven bars and balance beam and fourth on floor exercise.
Munsell was the vault champion and brought home awards for second on balance beam, third on uneven bars and fifth on floor exercise.
Alvesteffer was second on uneven bars and floor exercise, third on balance beam and vault.
Dodson was the champion on vault and floor exercise, third on uneven bars and fourth on balance beam.
Emily Brandt was second on balance beam and third on floor exercise. She also was fourth on uneven bars, vault and all-around. Naimh Gordon and Zoei Bessonnett each were fourth all-around. Gordon was third on vault and balance beam and fourth place on uneven bars and floor exercise. Bessonnett was fourth on vault, uneven bars and balance beam and fifth place on floor exercise. Laura Johnston was second on floor exercise and was fifth on vault, uneven bars, balance beam for a fifth place all-around medal.
Ainsley Albrecht led the way for the Xcel Silver team. She was the all-around champion in her age division and won the balance beam, took second on vault and uneven bars and third on floor exercise. She also won a special award for having the highest all-around score of all of the age divisions of all of the Xcel Silver gymnasts in the entire meet.
Cara Siemiaszko was also the all-around champion for her age division. She won on floor exercise and was second on vault and balance beam and third on uneven bars.
Sierra Surd won the floor exercise for her age group, was second on balance beam, third on vault and uneven bars for a second place all-around medal.
Grace Hasenbank was also 2nd place all-around in her age division. She was the champion on vault and uneven bars and 4th on balance beam and floor exercise. Jade Emick had podium finishes with 1st on uneven bars, 2nd on floor exercise and 3rd on balance beam for a 3rd place all-around finish. Annika Heemstra and Sydney Morrissey both brought home 4th place all-around medals in their age divisions. Annika also brought home awards for 2nd on vault and balance beam, 3rd on floor and 4th on uneven bars. In her first ever meet, Sydney Morrissey brought home awards for 3rd on balance beam and floor exercise, 4th on uneven bars and 5th on vault for a 4th place all-around medal.
Nina Frick led the way for the Xcel Gold team with her first place all-around finish. She was also the champion on vault, balance beam and floor exercise as well as second on uneven bars.
Ava Johnson brought home awards for second on floor exercise, third on vault and uneven bars and fourth on balance beam for a second place all-around finish.
Laney Bottrell had a second place podium finishe on uneven bars and floor exercise and third on balance beam. She also brought home awards for fourth on vault for a fourth place all-around medal.
Kaydence Taibl finished third place on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. She was fifth on balance beam for a fifth place all-around medal.
Maya Malburg led the way for the Xcel Platinum team with a first place all-around finish. She was first on vault and balance beam, second on uneven bars and third on floor exercise.
Destiny Laisure finished second place on vault and balance beam as well as third on uneven bars. She also brought home fourth place on floor for the second place all-around medal.
Carly Moffitt finished third place all-around. She also was second on uneven bars, third on floor exercise and fourth on vault and balance beam.