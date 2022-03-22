HOWELL — Flipstar Gymnastics Center had 22 of its team gymnasts compete at the St. Patrick’s Classic Meet in Howell last weekend with 22 gymnasts finishing in the top three 52 times.
Flipstar had teams participate in the Xcel Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum levels. The Flipstar Xcel Bronze, Silver and Platinum teams were their respective division’s runner-up. The Flipstar Gold team was third.
“This was a great meet for all of our girls,” said Flipstar coach Aimee Goff. “I am so proud of all of them as their hard work is paying off as their routine and scores have really improved since the beginning of the season. There was some tough competition, and we gained some insight into improvements that we can work on to be ready for our district/state finals meet at the end of April.”
Miriam Wilson was the sole competitor for Flipstar at the Diamond level, and she was the all-around champion for her age. She was the champion on vault (9.3), uneven bars (9.25) and balance beam (8.9) as well as second on floor exercise (9.3).
Flipstar saw three competitors in the Platinum level, and it was led by Maya Malburg as she finished third all-around. She was the runner-up on the balance beam, third on floor exercise, sixth on the vault and seventh on uneven bars. Destiny Laisure was the runner-up on the vault and balance beam while finishing seventh on floor exercise and 10th on uneven bars as she was fourth all-around. Carly Moffitt was seventh all-around as she was seventh on the vault, ninth on the uneven bars, fifth on balance beam and eighth on floor exercise.
In the Xcel Gold division, Nina Frick led the third-place team finish with her third-place all-around finish. She was the balance beam champion (9.3) and placed third on vault, fifth on floor exercise and sixth on uneven bars. Kaydence Taibl, Laney Bottrell and Avery Heacock all earned fourth place all-around medals in their respective age divisions. Heacock had a second-place finish on floor exercise and also placed fourth on uneven bars and balance beam and fifth on vault. Taibl had a second-place finish on uneven bars and placed fourth on floor exercise, fifth on balance beam and sixth on vault. Bottrell earned awards for fourth on uneven bars and floor exercise, fifth on balance beam and sixth on vault.
Flipstar also two competitors in the Xcel Gold women’s division — Andrea Shoop and McKenna Lake. Shoop was the all-around champion with a score of 37.65, winning the balance beam (9.5) as well as second the vault and uneven bars and third on the floor exercise. Lake was the vault champion (9.7) and second on floor exercise and third on uneven bars and balance beam for second place all-around.
“They both competed in the youth division for Flipstar before they graduated and now continue to be an integral part of Flipstar Gymnastics as coaches,” Goff said. “It was so fun to have these girls competing for Flipstar again.”
The Xcel Silver team was comprised with first-time competitors, led by Sierra Surd who was an all-around runner-up. Surd was the vault champion (9.5), third on the floor exercise and fourth both the unven bars and balance team.
Ainsley Albrecht and Grace Hasenbank both brought home fourth place all-around medals and were both champions on uneven bars in their age divisions with scores of 9.65 and 9.6, respectively. Albrecht also placed fourth on floor exercise, fifth on balance beam and sixth on vault. Hasenbank earned awards for fourth on balance beam, fifth on floor exercise and sixth on vault.
Sydney Morrissey was the runner-up on vault and floor exercise and was fifth on bars and sixth on balance beam for a fifth place all-around medal. Jade Emick was the uneven bars champion (9.65), second on floor exercise, sixth on vault and ninth on balance beam for a sixth place all-around medal. Annika Heemstra earned awards for eighth on vault, balance beam and floor exercise as well as ninth on uneven bars for a ninth place all-around medal.
Louisa Wilson and Alaina Flanery led the way for the Xcel Bronze Team both with second place all-around finishes. Louisa had all podium finishes. She was the champion on balance beam (9.4) and floor exercise (9.5) and third on vault and uneven bars. Alaina had podium finishes with second on uneven bars and floor exercise and third on balance beam. Laura Johnston was the champion on uneven bars (9.5), second on floor exercise, third on vault and fifth on balance beam for a third place finish in all-around. Lily Meaney had podium finishes with second on uneven bars and third on floor exercise and also placed fourth on vault and balance beam for her fourth place all-around finish. Zoei Bessonett earned awards for fifth on uneven bars, seventh on vault, eighth on balance beam and ninth on floor exercise for a seventh place all-around medal.
Harper Stepka and Brooklyn Melvin competed for the first time on the competition team, too. Stepka earned awards for seventh on vault and balance beam, eighth on floor exercise and ninth on uneven bars or an eighth place all-around medal. Melvin earned awards for sixth on floor exercise, eighth on uneven bars and balance beam as well as ninth on vault for a ninth place all-around medal.