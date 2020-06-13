The Flipstar Gymnastics Center is making the most of the coronavirus situation by meeting and working via the video-conferencing application, Zoom.
The gym for these past several weeks have being doing workouts exclusively through Zoom, and this past Tuesday, the gym started to do some things in an informal setting outside.
“We’re still not allowed to open, and we have no date in sight,” said Flipstar Co-owner Aimee Goff. “We’re still doing some of the Zoom (sessions)… We did some informal, socially distant conditioning (for the older, team kids). We did it in my yard and my neighbor’s yard.
“We took some string and tied spots to make sure they were 6 feet apart. They were encouraged to bring a beach towel and a yoga mat.”
The first in-person conditioning session brought out 23 athletes, Goff said, and it was difficult for everyone.
“You want to run up and hug them,” she said. “We’re like, here’s an air hug. It’s hard, too, because everyone’s family is at a different point with how they’re handling it. Some are having sleepovers, but when they’re at my house or my gathering, while they’re here, they’re staying 6 feet apart.”
Flipstar’s team Zoom meetings for the competitive team athletes include them, the coaches and Kathy Tooman, the gym’s physical therapist. Goff said there have been scavenger hunts, games, getting to know their teammates, dice games and coin games. There are also games that help boost conditioning.
The recreational class Zoom meetings also work on movements and activities and some basic skill progressions and conditioning, she said.
The gymnastics center is like other area gyms in that it is still closed under the governor’s executive orders to fight COVID-19. The gym posted the guidelines it would need to follow if it were to reopen on its Facebook page.
“We had a five-page document where one of the Michigan gym owners is in the group for youth sports trying to set forth a proposal (to reopen),” Goff said. “We Aldo have one from one of our governing bodies and it has a 16-page document with all of the things required.”
Goff said the center sent out a survey to its families on reopening.
“We’re trying to figure out what people are comfortable with. It looks like they’re going to required to wear masks,” she said. “In the summer heat, and with no air conditioning, some of those families aren’t willing to come back if that is a requirement.
“Just because they say we can open doesn’t mean we will.”
More conditions on reopening include trying to keep the various gymnasts apart as well as cleaning and sanitizing the equipment. It could be hard to do with a beam that is covered in suede or the uneven bars, Goff said.
Goff said the families of Flipstar have understood what the gym is doing through the pandemic, and she said the gym is continuing to pay rent for its location. She said some of the families have continued to pay their membership fees, taking a credit for future payments.
“We’re not charging our families for Zoom or conditioning. They’ve chosen to keep their kids involved and in shape. That is their social group of friends. Their closest friends are at the gym,” Goff said. “To see these kids on a weekly basis is a big difference to them.”