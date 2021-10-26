PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Flipstar Gymnastics hosted its first meet in more than 18 months with an event that had more than 100 kids taking part.
“The gymnasts were so excited to get back to competition,” said Flipstar coach Aimee Goff. “We were able to keep sessions small to keep the crowd to a minimum and had the option for families to watch virtually via Zoom.”
Flipstar had gymnasts competing in Xcel Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions during the meet.
“I was so proud of all of our competitive gymnasts. These girls have worked so hard over the past 18 months to keep up with their skills and learn new skills during the crazy COVID times,” Goff said. “We had (more than) nine months that the gym was closed and these team girls worked hard via Zoom practices and outside practices on the grass to keep up their strength and skills. Almost all of our Xcel Silver and higher level team girls have moved up and are competing at a higher level than they were before COVID. For (more than half) of our Xcel Bronze competitors, this was their first meet ever. Everyone’s hard work and dedication has really paid off.”
Of the 27 gymnasts competing for Flipstar, they earned 102 top-three finishes. Of those, 41 were champions.
Xcel Platinum
Flipstar had three gymnasts compete in the Xcel Platinum division, and Destiny Laisure was the all-around champion for her age group (36.9). She was followed closely by Carly Moffitt in second place. Maya Malburg was the all-around runner-up for her age division.
Laisure won on the floor exercise (9.8), vault (9.5) and balance beam (9.3) while finishing third on uneven bars. Malburg won on the uneven bars (9.6) and floor exercise (9.35) while finishing second on vault and third on balance beam. Moffitt was second on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and fourth on vault.
Xcel Gold
Laney Bottrell and Andrea Shoop earned all-around championships at the Xcel Gold division for Flipstar. Bottrell won for her age group with a 36.3, and Shoop won the women’s division with a 37.05.
Bottrell was the champion on floor exercise (9.65), and she was second on the uneven bars and balance beam. She was third on vault. Shoop was the champion on all events — vault (9.1), uneven bars (9.3), balance beam (9.3) and floor exercise (9.35).
Kaydence Taibl and Nina Frick were both second all-around in the respective age divisions. Taibl was the champion on vault (9.3) and uneven bars (9.25), third on floor and fourth on balance beam. Frick was second on vault and balance beam, third on floor exercise and fourth on uneven bars.
Ava Johnson and Avery Heacock both had podium all-around finishes earning third in the respective age divisions. Johnson was the balance beam champion, second on vault, third on uneven bars and fourth on floor exercise. Heacock was second on floor exercise and uneven bars, third on vault and fourth on balance beam.
Xcel Silver
Flipstar also held the Highest All-Around of the meet award at the Xcel Silver level with Sierra Surd’s 37.35 all-around score in her first meet at this level. She was also the champion on uneven bars (9.5), balance beam (9.2) and floor exercise (9.55) as well as fourth on vault.
Ainsley Albrecht, also a first year Xcel Silver, was the all-around champion in her age division with a score of 37.25. She was the champion on uneven bars (9.7) and balance beam (9.2), third on vault and fourth on floor exercise.
Grace Hasenbank was second all-around, and she was the vault champion (9.2), second on uneven bars and third on balance beam and floor exercise. Jade Emick was the floor exercise champion (9.45) and earned awards for fourth on uneven bars, seventh on vault and balance beam for a fourth place all-around finish.
Cara Siemiaszko had a third-place finish on vault and earned awards for fourth on uneven bars and all-around, fifth on floor exercise and sixth on balance beam. Hannah Rudzki had a second-place finishes on floor exercise and vault and third on uneven bars. Annika Heemstra had a third place finish on floor exercise and earned medals for sixth on balance beam, seventh on uneven bars and all-around and eighth on vault.
Xcel Bronze
Flipstar won each of the age divisions’ all-around champions at the Xcel Bronze level, Victoria Chaple earning the Highest Xcel Bronze All-Around of the meet award with a score of 37.05. Bristol Jabrocki and Lily Meaney were all-around champions in their age groups with scores of 36.85 and 36.7, respectively.
Chaple was also the champion on uneven bars (9.5) and floor exercise (9.65) and second on vault and balance beam. Jabrocki was the balance beam champion (9.0) and runner-up on the other three events. Meaney also had podium finishes on all events with first on vault (9.2), second on balance beam and third on uneven bars and floor exercise.
Morgan Beenen, Abby Dodson and River Saya were all second all-around in their age divisions. Saya was the champion on uneven bars (9.65) and floor exercise (9.7), second on balance beam and third on vault. Dodson was the floor exercise champion (9.5) and also finished second on vault and uneven bars and third on balance beam. Beenan was the balance beam champion and was second on uneven bars and floor exercise and third on vault.
Alaina Flanery, Naimh Gordon and Laura Johnson all had third place finishes for all-around in their age divisions. Gordon was the champion on uneven bars (9.5), second on floor exercise, third on vault and fourth on balance beam. Flanery was the vault champion (9.1) and third on the other events. Johnson earned medals for third on balance beam and uneven bars and fourth on vault and balance beam.
Millie Boyd and Jenny Vega each eared a champion medal. Boyd was the balance beam champion (8.9) and Vega was the vault champion (9.0) in their respective age divisions. Boyd also earned fourth place medals on the other three events. Vega also earned awards for third on floor exercise and fourth on uneven bars and balance beam.
Other meets
The gym also hosted a fun session for 10 gymnasts that earned ribbons. For this group, 16 earned blue ribbons, 18 red ribbons and four white ribbons. There were 20 kids in the intermediate and advanced recreational classes that showed their skills. Goff noted that in the past all recreational kids participated, but because of COVID-19, the gym limited the number of participants to the advanced classes.
“We couldn’t be happier that we were able to finally host a meet and get these gymnasts back to competition,” Goff said. “We were able to make it happen because of the strong support and help from our Flipstar parents, coaches and the strong support of this wonderful community. This was also the first meet back for our visiting gyms and everyone was so thankful and happy to get these gymnasts back to competing at the sport they love.”