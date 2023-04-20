Flipstar Gymnastics had a very successful Michigan state championship meet last weekend.
Flipstar won state championships at three of the levels, Xcel Gold, Xcel Silver and Xcel Bronze. The center had 41 gymnasts qualify and compete at the state meet, and they earned 142 top-three medals including 59 state championships.
“This was an amazing state championship meet for all of our girls,” said Flipstar coach Aimee Goff. “I would never have dreamed that we would be the state champion team at every level that we entered a team or that we would have 12 state all-around champions.
“Our Xcel Silver team is made up of all first-year Xcel Silver competitors, so this is a huge accomplishment. This was the first state meet for the majority of our Xcel Bronze girls and our Xcel Gold Team had about one-third of the number of competitors that some of the other teams had (giving us less depth to pull scores from).
“We also had the highest all-around competitor at every level. We are so proud of all of our Flipstar competitors. All of their hard work this season has really paid off. They had many personal best routines. Even our girls that had some uncharacteristic mistakes or had an event that didn’t go as well as they had hoped, held their heads high and continued to cheer on their teammates and put their best foot forward on the next event. This is what being a true champion and team player is about. Our Flipstar team continues to grow and amaze us every year. We are so thankful for all of the support of our team parents and this community.”
The Flipstar Xcel Gold team had a score of 115.4, defeating teams with almost three times as many competitors and breaking a gym record.
Maya Shriver was the all-around champion with a score of 38.45, and she was the highest Xcel Gold competitor of the meet. Shriver the state champion on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise while taking fifth on the vault.
Nina Frick was the all-around state champion for her age group with a score of 38.40. Frick was the champion on the vault, balance beam and floor exercise and second on the uneven bars.
Laney Bottrell was a runner-up all-around, winning the floor exercise, taking second on the balance beam and finishing third on the vault and floor exercise.
Grace Hasenbank, Cara Siemiaszko, Jade Emick and Avery Heacock all had third place all-around finishes. Hasenbank was the champion on uneven bars and earned medals for third on vault and balance beam as well as fifth on floor exercise.
Heacock was second on floor exercise and third on uneven bars and balance beam as well as sixth on vault. Emick earned medals for second on balance beam and third on vault podium finishes as well as fourth on floor exercise and fifth on uneven bars. Siemiaszko was second on vault and was fourth on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
The Flipstar Xcel Silver team had a new gym record score of 115.75 and was led by Louisa Wilson with a new gym record of 38.7. He score was the highest for all Xcel Silver competitors, and she was the state champion in all events for her age division.
River Saya and Laura Johnston were also both Xcel Silver all-around champions in their respective age divisions. Saya was the state champion on uneven bars, second on vault and balance beam and fifth on floor exercise. Johnston was the state champion on balance beam and floor exercise, second on uneven bars and fourth on vault.
Bristol Jabrocki, Olivia Brandt and Niamh Gordon each were runner-up all-around in their respective age divisions. Gordon was the champion on balance beam and was second on floor exercise and vault and third on uneven bars. Jabrocki was second on uneven bars and floor exercise and third on vault and balance beam. Brandt also placed second on vault, third on floor exercise and fourth on uneven bars and balance beam.
Abby Dodson was the state vault champion and also was second on uneven bars, fifth on floor exercise and sixth on balance beam. Alaina Flanery was second place on uneven bars and floor exercise and placed fifth on vault and balance beam for a fourth place all-around medal. Lily Meaney was fourth place all-around in her age division as well as second on uneven bars, fourth on vault and floor exercise and sixth on balance beam.
The Flipstar Xcel Bronze team had a season-high score of 114.5, and the team was led by Millie Boyd’s 38.35. Boyd was the all-around champion for her age division, and she also earned the highest score for all Xcel Bronze competitors.
Finley Watson, Katiana Wilson, Alyssa Landino and Jenny Vega were also Xcel Bronze state all-around champions in their respective age divisions. Boyd, Watson and Vega were also the state champions on all four individual events.
Wilson and Landino were both champions on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise in their respective age divisions. Landino earned a third place on vault and Wilson earned a fourth place on vault.
Gretchen Reed, Emily Brandt, Avonlea Johnson and Lelia Burgess all earned the second place all-around in their age divisions. Brandt and Burgess had podium finishes on all events. Brandt placed second on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and third on vault. Brandt also earned a special judges award for the “Best Floor Performer” of her entire session. Burgess placed second on vault and floor exercise and third on uneven bars and balance beam.
Araiya Tienda, Harper Stepka, Adelynn Barnhart and Hartley Alvesteffer each earned the third place all-around in their age divisions. Stepka and Barnhart were both state vault champions. Stepka was third on floor exercise, fourth on balance beam and fifth on uneven bars. Barnhart was second on uneven bars, third on floor exercise and fourth on balance beam. Tienda was second on vault, third on uneven bars and balance beam as well as fourth on floor exercise. Alvesteffer was second on uneven bars, third on floor exercise and fourth on vault and balance beam.
Kimber Carter, Maple Prescott, Alyvia Goerbig and Kayleigh Shriver each earned a fourth place all-around. Goerbig was second on vault, third on balance beam and fourth on uneven bars and floor exercise. Prescott placed second on vault, third on uneven bars, fourth on floor exercise and fifth on balance beam. Carter placed third on vault, fourth on balance beam and fifth on uneven bars and floor exercise. Shriver earned second on balance beam, fourth on floor exercise and fifth on uneven bars and vault.
Brooklyn Melvin was third place on floor exercise as well as fourth on vault and uneven bars and fifth on balance beam for a fifth place all-around finish. Olivia Machen was third on balance beam and earned fourth on uneven bars and fifth on vault and floor exercise for a fifth place all-around. Mariah Bee had a third place finish on vault and earned fourth on uneven bars and fifth on balance beam and floor exercise for a fifth place all-around finish. Emma Burgess was fifth on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and all-around.
Flipstar had four competitors in the Ladies Division, ages 18-and-older. Miriam Wilson was the all-around state champion at Xcel Diamond. She won the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. She also earned the honors of “Best Swing on Uneven Bars.”
Andrea Shoop and Lauren Lloyd both competed at the Xcel Gold level and Justine Lofton competed at the Xcel Silver level. Shoop was the state all-around champion and champion on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise as well as second place on balance beam.
Lloyd and Lofton both earned second place all-around medals at their respective levels. Lofton was the champion on vault and uneven bars, second on floor exercise and third on balance beam. Lloyd was the state balance beam champion on second on uneven bars and floor exercise.