LOWELL — Gymnasts with the Ludington-based Flipstar Gymnastics Center competed at the Winter Classic Invitational during the weekend of Jan. 14 and 15.

Flipstar had teams in the Xcel Gold, Xcel Silver and Xcel Bronze levels and each won first place for their respective divisions.

“I am so proud of all of these girls,” said Flipstar coach Aimee Goff. “To be first place team in every level that we entered is amazing, especially considering this is the first year at silver level for all of our silver team and over half of our bronze and gold level girls are in their first year at their current level.

“These girls continue to work hard in the gym and their increasing scores show their great progress,” Goff said. “Our next meet will be the SnowFest Invitational at Flipstar in February.”

The Flipstar Xcel Gold team was led by all-around champion Maya Shriver. Shriver was the champion on uneven bars and floor exercise as well as second on uneven bars and fifth on vault.

Grace Hasenbank, Nina Frick and Cara Siemiaszko all had third place all-around finishes. Frick was second on uneven bars and floor exercise and third on vault as well as a fifth place award on balance beam.

Hasenbank was first on uneven bars, fourth on balance beam and floor exercise and sixth on vault. Siemiaszko placed third on balance beam, fourth on uneven bars and floor and sixth on vault. Jade Emick brought home awards for fourth on uneven bars, sixth on balance beam, seventh on vault and floor exercise and sixth place all-around.

Laney Bottrell and Avery Heacock both brought home seventh place all-around medals. Bottrell also placed sixth on floor exercise, seventh on uneven bars and eighth on vault and balance beam. Avery was awarded seventh on uneven bars and balance beam, eighth on floor exercise and ninth on vault.

The Flipstar Xcel Silver team had all-around champions in each age division with River Saya, Bristol Jabrocki and Laura Johnston.

Saya brought home the special award for the Highest Xcel Silver All-Around of the entire meet. She was also the champion on uneven bars and floor exercise as well as third on balance beam and fifth on vault.

Johnston was first on balance beam and floor exercise, fifth on uneven bars and sixth on vault. Jabrocki was the vault and balance beam champion and placed third on floor exercise and fifth on uneven bars.

Niamh Gordon and Alaina Flanery both placed second all-around. Gordon was awarded for first on floor exercise, second on vault, third on uneven bars and fourth on balance beam. Flanery was second on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise as well as sixth on vault.

Olivia Brandt had a third place all-around finish and earned awards for second on uneven bars and balance beam and fifth on vault and floor exercise. Lily Meaney was second on floor exercise, third on balance beam as well as earning awards for sixth on vault and uneven bars.

Flipstar’s Xcel Bronze team was led by Alyssa Landino who also brought home the first place all-around medal. She was first on vault, second on balance beam and floor exercise and third on uneven bars. She also earned a special award for having the highest all-around of the entire meet of all age groups.

Gretchen Reed and Jenny Vega were both all-around champions in their respective age divisions. Vega was the champion on all events. Reed finished with first on floor exercise, second on uneven bars, third on vault as well as a fifth place award on balance beam.

Millie Boyd and Finley Watson both brought home second place all-around medals. Boyd was the champion on uneven bars and balance beam and fourth on vault and floor exercise. Watson brought home awards for first on vault, second on floor exercise, third on uneven bars and fourth on balance beam.

Kayleigh Shriver, Avonlea Johnson and Harper Stepka all brought home third place all-around medals. Shriver placed first on floor exercise, third on balance beam, fifth on uneven bars and seventh on vault.

Johnson brought home awards for second on vault and uneven bars and fifth on balance beam and floor exercise. Harper placed first on balance beam, second on vault, third on floor exercise and fourth on uneven bars.

Emily Brandt was the champion on uneven bars in her age division as well as second on balance beam, fourth on floor exercise and fifth on vault for a fourth place all-around medal.

Brooklyn Melvin and Hartley Alvesteffer both brought home fifth place all-around medals in their respective age divisions. Alvesteffer had a third place podium finish on floor exercise placed fourth on uneven bars and balance beam and fifth on vault. Melvin had a third place finish on balance beam and received awards for fourth on vault and fifth on uneven bars and floor exercise.

Alyvia Goerbig brought home sixth place awards on all events and all-around. Leah May placed third on vault and seventh on uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise for a seventh place all-around medal.