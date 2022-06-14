SANDUSKY — The Flipstar Gymnastics Center wrapped up its 2021-22 season at the Midwest Regional Championship Meet at Cedar Point Sports Park in Sandusky, Ohio, earlier this month.
The gym sent 11 competitors to the competition that featured gymnasts from six states. Flipstar had 24 top-three finishes and eight were champions.
“This was an amazing meet for our gymnasts, not only because they placed well and brought home a ton of medals, but more importantly it was a terrific experience for all of the girls,” stated Flipstar Gymnastics coach Aimee Goff. “This was the first post-state meet for all of them except Andrea (Shoop). They were really nervous about this big competition with competitors from multiple states in a big venue, but they stepped up to the challenge and did awesome. We are so proud of them.
“The girls are now looking forward to off-season training including new skill development. We are looking forward to next season, which begins in October, with many more amazing things from our Flipstar gymnasts.”
Flipstar had two competitors at the Xcel Platinum level, Destiny Laisure and Carly Moffitt. Laisure was the all-around champion for her age group. She was uneven bars champion, took second in the floor exercise, finished third on the balance beam and was fifth on the vault. Moffitt was 10th all-around.
Shoop finished as the all-around champion in the Xcel Gold division of her age. She took first place on the vault, uneven bars and balance beam while finishing second in the floor exercise. She also earned an All-American award as she recorded the highest all-around score out of all of the Xcel Gold competitors.
Flipstar sent four Xcel Silver competitors, and the team finished seventh in a group of teams where some had more than triple the number Flipstar did. Sierra Surd led the way with a second place all-around finish. Surd won the vault, took second on the floor exercise, third on balance beam and sixth on the uneven bars.
Cara Siemiaszko was fifth all-round. She was the runner-up on the and uneven bars vault, third on the floor exercise and seventh on balance beam. Sydney Morrissey was third on the floor exercise, fourth on the vault, fifth on uneven bars and balance beam to finish fourth all-around. Ainsley Albrecht was third on the uneven bars to go with fourth on the vault, fifth on the balance beam and floor exercise as she was sixth all-around.
Flipstar also sent four Xcel Bronze gymnasts to the competition, and there were more than 120 gymnasts there. Flipstar was eighth as a team.
Laura Johnston was third all-around, led by a uneven bars championship. She was also second on balance beam and third on floor exercise and floor exercise. Niamh Gordon was eighth all-around as she was fourth on the uneven bars, sixth on the balance beam, seventh on floor exercise and ninth on vault.
Lily Meaney and Abby Dodson each were ninth all-around. Meaney was sixth on the vault, seventh on balance beam and 11th on floor exercise. Dodson was fifth on the floor exercise and vault, seventh on uneven bars and 11th on the balance beam.