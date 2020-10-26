The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the pairings for the 2020 football playoffs Sunday afternoon with all area schools getting an opponent in the opener.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MHSAA shortened the regular season to six games and all 11-player teams were automatically qualified for the playoffs. The schools also knew each of the eight or fewer schools that would be in their district with the district pairings based on the new playoff points system that was planned to be implemented this year before the pandemic.
For the 8-player schools, those were placed in two different divisions and only the top 32 schools based on playoff-point average reached the playoffs, including Manistee Catholic. Ten schools did not reach the playoffs, according to the MHSAA.
Ludington (4-2) will host Bay City John Glenn (1-5) of the Tri-Valley Conference’s Central Division in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal contest at 6:30 p.m., Friday, at Oriole Field. The two schools have never met on the gridiron.
The game is only the second time Ludington has hosted a playoff game with the other instance being its first-ever playoff berth in 1989 against DeWitt.
Mason County Central (2-4) hits the road to Boyne City (4-2) of the Northern Michigan Football League’s Leaders Division for an MHSAA Division 6 district quarterfinal match-up scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, at Boyne City. The two schools have never met in a football game.
Manistee (4-2) hosts Kalkaska (0-5) also of the NMFL’s Leaders Division in a district quarterfinal contest. The game has not been scheduled. The two schools last met as North Central B Conference opponents in 1989.
The Chippewas are in the same district at the Spartans.
Also in Division 6, but in a different region and district than the Chippewas and Spartans, Hart (1-5) will play at Montague (6-0) at Montague’s Townsend Athletic Complex. The game’s kickoff time was not determined. Montague defeated the Pirates in the season opener, 55-0.
The game is Hart’s first ever football playoff game.
Manistee Catholic (1-5) reached the 8-player Division 1 playoffs, but the Sabers will have to face the team that defeated them on Saturday, Suttons Bay, 47-12. This time, the game is in Suttons Bay. It was not scheduled Monday night.
All playoff tickets are being sold online via GoFan, according to the MHSAA, at www.gofan.co. The online ticketing allows for cashless and contactless purchasing that also allows for contact tracing. Tickets for single-session games through the regional finals are $6 each. A per-ticket convenience fee will be applied.
The MHSAA stated that eight tie-breakers were needed to determine bracket placement. The first tie-breaker is head-to-head winner needed one time. the second tiebreaker is opponents’ winning percentage, which was necessary five times. The third tie-breaker, a coin flip, was needed for two games.
The coin flip was needed to break a tie between the West Michigan Conference’s Ravenna and North Muskegon with North Muskegon winning.