MANISTEE — Manistee’s football team was scheduled to play Wyoming Godwin Heights in Week 5, but was forced to make a quick phone call to move it up to Friday night when Mason County Central contacted the school and canceled because it had three COVID-19 cases.
Now, the Chippewas are looking for an opponent to take the Wolverines’ original spot in the schedule. But there’s time enough to find a replacement.
“This day and age, you just kind of plan on it in my opinion,” Bytwork said after practice Wednesday. “As soon as (Spartans’ coach) Scott (Briggs) called me and said he had three COVID cases, I knew I had a couple options and I had to get on the horn with them as quick as possible.
“One team turned me down flat. They wanted to take the forfeit that they were picking up. Godwin Heights had lost their Week One, and so we just re-scheduled. Now I have to find a Week Five.
“Obviously, it messes up your scout a little bit. Football is about preparation. Typically, you game plan on a Sunday and you start to put together what you are going to do for that week.”
The Chippewas are ready to play some football, Bytwork says, adding that they are a physical group. The most physical he’s had at Manistee, Bytwork says, and he wants to see just how physical they are in a game.
Bytwork had a scout attend Godwin Heights’ scrimmage since it was already on the schedule, and the report is that they are a spread team.
Godwin runs some zone stuff inside on offense, the report noted, and has some size up front, with some speed on the outside. Manistee expects to see Wolverines sling the ball around more than what it prepared for with the Spartans, who run the ball 95 percent of the time.
“Defensively, it worked out pretty well from a preparation standpoint because they run the same front as Mason County does, and the same coverage,” Bytwork said.
“That’s kind of a blessing. (Manistee’s) offense played pretty well, the defense even better in the scrimmage against Kingsley, Manton and Harrison.
“Offensively, we moved the ball pretty effectively through the air and on the ground. Typically in a scrimmage you’re not calling the game exactly the same way, because you have a set amount of plays you’re going to run.”
But with experience Manistee has at quarterback and wide receivers, as well as some other positions, the Chippewas expect to push the tempo right away and test their conditioning.
The Chippewas come into the game relatively healthy, with only the usual nicks and bruises to be expected after the first few weeks of practice.