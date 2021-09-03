MANISTEE — After a lightning strike to start the game, Manistee Catholic’s eight-man football team found itself in a real dog fight with county rival Bear Lake the rest of the way Friday night.
The Sabers (1-1, 0-1 Western Michigan D League) twice took a lead on the Lakers (2-0, 1-0 WMD), but failed to score in the second half while Bear Lake put up two more touchdowns to come away with a 20-14 victory at Saber Stadium.
It’s the first time in the Bear Lake program’s three-year history that it has opened the season with consecutive wins, while the Sabers haven’t started 2-0 in 11 years.
“They don’t get much tougher than that,” Sabers coach Jake Szymanski said. “We definitely didn’t help ourselves with all the turnovers. I know they had a couple themselves, but it just seemed ours came in timely places when we should have been focused on cashing it in. The ball just didn’t seem to fall our way tonight.
“Hats off to Bear Lake. They are much improved, and are well coached. They have some kids that are ready to turn that program around.”
With a steady light rain falling, the Sabers brought their fans to their feet immediately when Tyler Hallead returned the opening kickoff 70 yards to the house for a 6-0 lead on Tom Polisky Salute to Veterans Night. Polisky was killed in action in Vietnam.
Bear Lake struggled against the inspired Sabers’ defense on its first possession, and the Sabers forced a Lakers’ punt from their own 30-yard line.
Misfortune struck the Sabers, though, when after they moved the ball down to the Lakers’ 17-yard line, they fumbled and Bear Lake recovered.
Nick Sturgeon and Eddie Dutkavich rushed in on consecutive plays to sack Bear Lake quarterback Bryce Harless, and later Matt Gunia tackled the Bear Lake punter in the end zone for safety, increasing their lead to 8-0 in the second quarter.
The Lakers then went on a long scoring drive, striking through the air for their first touchdown on a 10-yard pass and passed for the two-point conversion to knot the game, 8-8 with 2:48 left in the second quarter.
Rykar Capling clicked off some big runs to trigger the next Sabers’ scoring march, which was capped off when senior quarterback Kyle McLinden fired a 14-yard strike to Tyler Hallead for the TD to give the Sabers a 14-8 lead at the half.
Bear Lake scored early in the third quarter on a 68-yard touchdown run by Harless that brought the Lakers even with the Sabers, 14-14.
Just three plays into the next possession the Sabers were dealt more bad luck when Capling went down. He would have leave the game, and later the field. He did not return.
“They (the Lakers) definitely bided their time, and when they needed to strike, they did,” Szymanski said. “Hats off to our defense for kind of keeping us in the game most of the night.
“A couple of times there we didn’t put them in good position. (Bear Lake) went on long drives, and it definitely wore down on us tonight.
“Our (defensive) ends most of the time did a good job bringing everything back inside. That was pretty mcuh our game plan, to try and contain Bryce (Harless). We did a sloppy job of tackling at times tonight.”
Dutkavich led the defense with 10 tackles and a sack, Sturgeon finished with seven stops and a sack while Matt Gunia had an interception and the safety while Hallead had five tackles.