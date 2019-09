BRETHREN — It was another rough night for the Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern co-op football team in its Western Michigan D League eight-player opener at Brethren, which the Sabers lost, 60-14.

The Sabers (0-2, 0-1 WMD) had Mateo Barnett, their new starting quarterback, run in a touchdown from six yards out and returned a punt 99 yards for another.

