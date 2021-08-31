MANISTEE — Looking to rebound from last week’s season opening 34-7 loss at Wyoming Godwin Heights, the Manistee football team faces another first-time opponent Thursday night in Westland Lutheran in another away game.
The Chippewas (0-1) suffered from a plethora of mistakes and penalties that stymied their offensive production, and they didn’t get on the board until the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.
Meanwhile, the Warriors (1-0) recorded a 35-14 non-conference win over Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes in their lid lifter. While the Chippewas went 5-3 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, the Warriors finished only 2-3.
“Godwin Heights did a good job in all aspects of the game, as far as chasing us down defensively and making some plays,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork said. “Like any losses I’ve been a part of, there’s certain things you do as a team to shoot yourself in the foot, and we did those, too.
“When you turn the ball over a bunch, and they get some special teams gaps, and they get some plays on you that’s going to be a struggle. They played a good game and beat us.”
Senior running back Connor Beaudrie was the Chippewas’ leader with 88 yards rushing on 17 carries, while sophomore Nick Hornkohl added 70 on nine touches.
Defensively, another sophomore Isaiah Davis, who starts at guard, was the leader with eight tackles while Beaudrie made seven stops and forced a pair of fumbles.
Junior quarterback Jeffrey Huber, who scored the Chippewas’ only touchdown, picked up 18 yards and completed 3 of 10 passes for 48 yards. Senior receiver Connor Rischel caught all three for 48 yards.
Bytwork said the Warriors are a spread team on offense, try to get plays to the outside and stretch the field to challenge the defense to adjust.
“They throw the ball quite a bit,” Bytwork added. “I think on tape they throw the ball about 35 percent of the time. They bring a lot of blitzes (on defense). They show an even and odd front.
“As far as what I saw on the films, they play man coverage (in the secondary) across the board. We’re blessed from the standpoint of it’s a Thursday game.
“We have guys that are pretty upset that they lost, (so) it’s nice to have the opportunity to play one day early. Thursday probably can’t come quick enough.”