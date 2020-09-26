MANISTEE — Sophomore quarterback Jeff Huber rushed for three touchdowns in his first varsity start, and the Manistee defense was stout in the second half in holding defending Lakes 8 Activities Conference champion Muskegon Orchard View out of the end zone in the final 30 minutes.
The Chippewas (2-0, 1-0 Lakes 8), who were coming off a 53-0 shellacking of Memphis in last week’s season opener, reeled off 19 unanswered points in the second half to overcome a 20-14 halftime deficit and pull out a 34-20 victory in their conference opener Friday night at Chippewa Field.
“Defensively, we found our way there and stopped everything in the second half,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork. “They just weren’t gaining much as far as yards up front. The offensive line ... I can’t say enough. We’re moving them four and five yards down the field.
“They’re a physical, violent group in all the right ways. The play calling got pretty vanilla in the second half, but it really wasn’t necessary to call much else. We just kind of jumped on the linemen’s back.”
Orchard View (0-2, 0-1 Lakes 8) scored on its third play from scrimmage to cap a short 65-yard drive to take a 6-0 lead with 11:04 left in the first quarter after receiving the opening kickoff from Manistee.
It got even bleaker for the Chippewas when the Cardinals intercepted a pass and began their second offensive possession in decent field position.
But a false start penalty knocked the Cardinals back, and the Chippewas’ defense stiffened to stop Orchard View on fourth down at the Manistee 4-yard line.
Huber, replacing senior Keelan Eskridge who was injured last week, marshaled the Chippewas on a long, time-consuming drive that he capped with a short 1-yard run for the touchdown. The point after kick gave Manistee a 7-6 lead with 10:35 to play in the second quarter.
Muskegon would score the next two times it touched the ball to take a 20-7 lead. The Chippewas bounced back again, though, with Huber calling his own number again for the touchdown to make it 20-14 at the half.
The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs on their first offensive series of the second half, and Huber went over his left end for a 4-yard scoring run to make it 20-20 at the end of the third.
After the Chippewas forced a Cardinal punt early in the fourth quarter, Landen Powers put them ahead for good, 27-20 with a short burst between the tackles.
Following a Manistee fumble recovery, Joey Kott tacked on the final touchdown for the Chippewas with 2:02 left in the game when he took a flip from Huber as he was being tackled near the end zone.
Bytwork was impressed with Huber’s performance.
“He was making the correct calls, for the most part, and he was taking what the defense was giving him,” Bytwork said. “He did everything that you ask. It was an impressive start for him.
“He’s a smart kid. But, obviously there is improvement that will need to come when we sit and watch video. But, he directed them and he’s got a back behind him that runs hard. Very seldom do you see Landen go down with one guy. It’s two or three guys, or four guys, and he’s just leaning piles. They’re a nice one, two punch back there to say the least.”
Manistee compiled 422 total yards of offense against the Cardinals, 380 rushing and 48 passing on 2 of 7 completions. Powers rushed for 254 yards on 33 carries, followed by Huber with 43 yards on 11 attempts and Kott had 50 yards on seven rushes.
Leading the defense were Keith Barke who had 11 tackles and one for a loss and one fumble recovery and Kott made eight stops while also contributed a quarterback sack.
The Chippewas are home again Saturday, Oct. 3 for a 1 p.m. game against Harbor Springs.