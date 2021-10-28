Twelve players from Ludington’s football team received post-season honors from the Lakes 8 Activities Conference, the league announced recently.
Ludington had three first-team players named by the league. Junior Aidan Gilchrist was named a first-team all-Lakes 8 defensive back. Senior Nikolai Kehrer was named a first-team all-Lakes 8 offensive lineman. Junior Miles Wilson was named a first-team all-Lakes 8 place kicker.
Taking home second team all-conference honors on defense were juniors Gage Jones, Levi Laman and Aric Storm with sophomore Daniel Ramirez. Ludington had five second team all-conference selections on defense: seniors Wilson Gunsell and Stephen Weinert and juniors Adam Keffer, Trey Forfinski and Nathan Gilchrist.
Manistee had five first team all-conference selections and six second team all-conference picks. Manistee senior defensive lineman DaKary Watson earned first-team honors as did senior linebacker Connor Beaudrie, senior defensive back Luke Kooy, junior offensive lineman Caden Van Sickle and senior offensive skill position player Connor Rischel.
Earning second team honors for the Chippewas on defense were senior Ayden Breland and junior Ben Ceplina. Second team honors on offense were juniors Jeff Huber and Carter Fredericks and sophomores Nick Hornkol and Isaiah Davis.
The Lakes 8 Coach of the Year was Muskegon Catholic’s Steve Czerwon.
First-team all-conference: Ludington — Aidan Gilchrist, junior, defensive back. Manistee — DaKary Watson, senior, defensive line; Connor Beaudrie, senior, linebacker; Luke Kooy, senior, defensive back. Muskegon Catholic — Jaden Johnson, senior, defensive line; Zach Michael, junior, defensive line; Nick Powell, senior, linebacker; Sam Kartes, junior, linebacker; Chase Willer, junior, linebacker. Muskegon Heights — DaJuan Garrett, senior, defensive line; Anthony Floyd, senior, linebacker; Jakari Edwards, senior, at-large.
Second team all-conference: Ludington — Gage Jones, junior; Levi Laman, junior; Aric Storm, junior; Daniel Ramirez, sophomore. Manistee — Ayden Breland, senior; Ben Ceplina, junior. Muskegon Catholic — David Hill, junior; Will Godwin, sophomore. Muskegon Heights — Hanif Guyton, senior; G’Nari Davis, junior; Dacarri Moore, junior; Jimarea Jackson, sophomore.
First team all-conference: Ludington — Nikolai Kehrer, senior, offensive line; Miles Wilson, junior, place kicker. Manistee — Caden Van Sickle, junior, offensive line; Connor Rischel, senior, offensive skill. Muskegon Catholic — Landon Patterson, senior, offensive line; Alex Barnhill, senior, offensive line; Joe Waller, senior, offensive skill; Sam Convertini, senior, offensive skill; Elliott Riegler, senior, quarterback. Muskegon Heights — DeShawn Warren, senior, offensive line. Ashton Smith, senior, offensive skill; Damond Davis, senior, offensive skill.
Second team all-conference: Ludington — Adam Keffer, junior; Wilson Gunsell, senior; Stephen Weinert, senior; Trey Forfinski, junior; Nathan Gilchrist, junior. Manistee — Jeff Huber, junior; Nick Hornkohl, sophomore; Carter Fredericks, sophomore; Isaiah Davis, sophomore. Muskegon Catholic — Jack Heminger, senior. Muskegon Heights — Devin Cooper, senior; Dennis Dozier, senior.