SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central suffered a tough second half in falling to Frankfort in the opening game of the 2022 football season Friday night at Spartan Community Field in Scottville, 33-16.
"First series, stopped them. But we started missing tackles. I think fatigue played into it. We weren't mentally tough, but lots of times when you're tired, it plays into that," said Spartans coach Scott Briggs. "We missed a lot of tackles in the second half.
"It wasn't really any adjustments they made. They were running the same plays and blocking them the same way. We had people coming in the same areas. It was the (missed) tackles."
Frankfort took control with two third quarter touchdowns. The Panthers’ Nick Stevenson scored on runs of 7 and 8 yards with Simon Kramer’s extra points to lift Frankfort from a 10-6 halftime deficit to a 20-10 lead with 4:19 remaining in the third.
The first touchdown was set up by holding the Spartans to a three-and-out. The second came about after a botched snap on a punt allowed Frankfort to have a short 25 yards from the end zone.
The nightmare of the third quarter lasted through the final siren on the clock. Frankfort took over at its 47 and drove to the doorstep of the Central end zone before time expired. Two plays later, Stevenson scored on a 5-yard run with Kramer’s kicking making the difference, 27-10, for the Panthers.
Offensively, the Spartans weren't able to put much of anything together in the second half until late.
"It's the same kids on both sides of the ball," Briggs said. "We've got to figure out who's going to pick it up. Offensively, we couldn't get things moving, but we also weren't able to get the ball back to them, either, on defense."
Frankfort was able to keep rolling in the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ Jake Reynolds recovered a Spartans fumble on Central’s 30, and six plays later, the Panthers’ grew to 33-10. Stevenson capped the drive with a 10-yard run. The kick failed, but Frankfort had a 33-10 lead.
Central’s Jayden Perrone gave the Spartans a positive shock when he rambled in for a 36-yard touchdown run on the third play of scrimmage on the ensuing drive. The conversion run, though, failed as the Spartans cut the deficit to 33-16 with 3:50 remaining in the game.
Central didn't threaten to score again.
The first half had its share of highlights and miscues for both squads. The Spartans (0-1) scored on their first drive of the season, mounting a nine-play drive from the 50. Kolden Myer caught a 12-yard pass from Will Chye with 7:24 showing on the clock. Chye completed the two-point pass to Kaiden Cole for an 8-0 Spartans lead.
Following an interception by Frankfort’s Bryce Plesha at the Spartans’ 20, the Panthers used three plays to score, capped by a 15-yard run by Fletcher Anderson. The two-point run failed for an 8-6 Central lead.
The Spartans, two series later, got the ball at the Frankfort 41 and drove to inside the Panthers 5 — even reach the 1 — but were not able to score and turned the ball over on downs.
"I felt we had the opportunity in the first quarter to put the game away, and we let that slip that through our hands. They hung around and they came out better than we did in the second half," Briggs said.
On the ensuing Panthers possession, after three downs, Central’s Keenen Kelley blocked the punt. He crawled after the ball in an attempt to recover it for a touchdown, but it bounced out of the back of the end zone for a safety. The play gave the Spartans a 10-6 lead.
Frankfort (1-0) threatened late in the first half, but was unable to score.
Offensively for the Spartans, had 233 yards of total offense on 65 plays, 175 of which came on the ground. Frankfort had 248 yards of total offense, 209 of which were rushing. The Spartans had four turnovers to Frankfort's one.
Chye was 4-of-14 passing for 58 yards and he also had 14 carries for 23 yards. Merz had 87 yards on 19 carries. Jayden Perrone had 44 yards on two carries and Gustav McLouth had 21 yards on six carries.
Perrone led the receivers with two catches for 37 yards.
The Central defense was led by Myer had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss to lead the defense. Merz and McLouth had four tackles each. Chye had an interception.
With the victory, the Panthers scored their 15th victory in the 35-game series that dates back to 1928. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 18-14-2.
Mason County Central plays another non-conference game on Thursday when the Spartans host Manistee. Frankfort at Mancelona Thursday in another non-conference game.
"We've got Manistee next week, and we have North Muskegon after that," Briggs said. "This is a tough way to start off the season… It's not going to be easy for the next two weeks. I'm focused on what we need to do to get better."