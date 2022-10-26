GRAND HAVEN — A dynamite senior class arrived at the perfect time for Fruitport football, and it has the Trojans in their first home playoff game since 2006.

Under coach Nate Smith, the Trojans have gone from disappointing to dominant. Now in his fifth year in charge, Fruitport has stayed part of the Ottawa-Kent Conference, but moved from the Black division to the Blue in 2020. Gone were tight matchups with Muskegon and nearby Muskegon Mona Shores; instead, they got a chance to go toe-to-toe with rivals Spring Lake on an annual basis.

They reached the playoffs with a 4-5 record in 2021, and this fall looked like a similar scrap toward the postseason after the Trojans opened their season with a pair of entertaining losses to Grand Rapids Christian and Hudsonville Unity Christian.

Both their losses have been highly competitive – they led Christian, 34-7, in the first half before a monumental comeback, and Unity’s high-flying offense just outran the Trojans in a 60-48 barnburner.

Since then, they’ve rattled off five straight wins, evoking memories of the Trojan teams that reached a state final in 2001 and made the playoffs in four straight seasons at the start of the 21st century.

Most impressive among their wins was a 28-20 home win over Grand Rapids West Catholic, who entered that week undefeated as the top team in the Division 6 poll. That came before a rivalry win over the Lakers – their first in four years – and they’ve had blowout wins over Hamilton and Holland Christian to tune up for Ludington’s visit.

The offense averages a tick over 40 points a game, and is led by senior running back Paschal Jolman. Smith’s offenses loved to throw deep in years past, but 2022’s offense loves to spread teams out and run downhill out of the shotgun.

Jolman runs with speed and physicality behind a strong offensive line, and he finished as the leading scorer in West Michigan, running for 22 touchdowns and 1,801 yards while catching five receiving TDs.

His brother Collin is the team’s quarterback – a running threat in the backfield with 15 rushing scores himself. When Fruitport does throw the ball, it’s most often to either Paschal Jolman or senior receiver Cody Nash, an all-state honorable mention player in 2021 and a track star that flashes a big-play threat either as a returner or over the top in the passing game.

Defensively, the Trojans have played much better since allowing 60 points in their second loss of the season. Nash and Collin Jolman are both strong corners, while Andrew B. Fielstra and Andrew J. Fielstra are a pair of brothers that combine as leading tacklers from the linebacker spot.

What this defense is known best for is its ability to force turnovers and big plays. A long fumble recovery TD swung their game at Spring Lake, and they’ve registered 20 sacks in their nine games.