GLADSTONE — The playoff road ended for the Manistee football team in Friday night’s MHSAA Division 6 district championship game against Gladstone.
After having the lead twice in the first quarter, the last at 14-8, the Chippewas saw their four-game winning streak snapped, 36-14, by the Braves.
It was the first time Manistee had ever played in a district final, but the Chippewas’ third straight appearance in the post-season. Manistee finished 7-4.
“Certainly the turning point was under two minutes left in the first half when we had crossed the 50, tried to take a shot on a little bit of a trick play and it didn’t quite pan out,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said.
“It put us in second down, and it got to a point on fourth down when they got a sack on us. They ended up scoring right before half. It put us in a tough spot. It flipped the momentum.”
Manistee’s offense struck first, running back Nick Hornkohl finding a hole provided by the line and scampered into the end zone from three yards out. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Chippewas had a 6-0 lead.
Gladstone answered, however, when quarterback Nate Young took off on a boot leg and raced to an 8-yard touchdown. The Braves were successful on their two-point conversion attempt, and led, 8-6.
Senior quarterback Jeff Huber hooked up with Hornkohl for an 8-yard scoring pass. Hornkohl ran in the two-point conversion, putting the Chippewas ahead for the second time on the night, 14-8.
Manistee stopped the Braves on their ensuing series and got the ball back on a punt, only to go three-and-out and punt the ball right back to Gladstone
Gladstone would score 14 unanswered points before halftime to take a 22-14 lead at the intermission.
The first touchdown came after the Braves had received the Chippewas punt, driving down the field and cashing in on a 28-yard run. The two-point conversion failed and the score was tied, 14-14.
Gladstone then scored again just before the half, and was successful on the two-pont conversion.
“Coming out of half, though, we’re still in good shape because we’re going to receive the kick,” said Bytwork. “But, we couldn’t get a drive going.
“We were within one score all the way until the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter or something like that. We just didn’t get a drive to finish out in the second half.
“Their running back is legit. He runs hard. He’s a physical runner, and he began to wear us a little bit. And they’re quarterback made some plays when he had to, especially on one fourth down and six. They made some plays, and we did not make the necessary plays.”s
After a scoreless third period, the Braves extended their lead to 30-14 with nine minutes left in the fourth.
Seven minutes later, the Braves scored again to push their lead out to a 22-point margin, 36-14, with just 2:45 remaining in the last period.
Gladstone improved to 9-2 with its fourth straight win, and plays either Menominee or Negaunee, who play in the district final on Saturday, in the regional next week.