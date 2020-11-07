MANISTEE — Grayling’s defense successfully shut down the Manistee football team’s offense from the start, and it’s own offense was efficient and opportunistic in rolling to a 49-14 victory in Friday night’s MHSAA Division 6 district semifinal playoff game at Chippewa Field.
The Chippewas (5-3) should have had plenty of confidence after crushing Kalkaska, 62-6, for the first playoff win in program history, but the Vikings (5-3) marched down the field to score the first time they had the ball after receiving the opening kickoff.
Grayling built a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and went into the half with a 21-0 lead that seemed much bigger.
While the Vikings kept Manistee’s leading rusher, Landen Powers, under wraps for much of the game, the Chippewas weren’t able to slow down Grayling’s running back David Millikin. He finished the night with more than 100 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Millikin’s first score came on a 4-yard run with 8:33 left in the first quarter, which capped a 70-yard, nine-play drive after the Vikings received the opening kickoff. Eric Boik added the point after kick to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.
Grayling went to the air for its next touchdown with quarterback Hunter Ventline combining with Anthony Fisher on an 80-yard pitch-and-catch that drove the Vikings’ lead to 14-0 with 1:49 to play in the first period.
The Chippewas appeared to catch a break when, after being penalized for defensive encroachment on a fourth-and-1 at Manistee’s 30, the Vikings were moved back for an illegal block in the back.
But the Vikings didn’t flinch, shaking off the penalty and a later holding call to march resolutely to the end zone, Millikin scampering in from seven yards out to make it 21-0 at halftime.
A big 34-yard return of the second half kickoff by Joe Kott put the Chippewas at their own 48. The Chippewas moved the ball down to the Vikings’ 25 before the drive fizzled. Manistee gave the ball up on downs at the Grayling 29 after two false start penalties and a pair of incomplete passes.
Manistee had won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, but fumbled on the kickoff return and Grayling recovered at the Manistee 10. Millikin scored on the next play and Grayling’s lead grew to 28-0.
Grayling forced a three-and-out on Manistee’s next possession, and the short punt gave the Vikings the ball on the Manistee 46, and Millikini broke away for the touchdown on the next play to make it 35-0 with 10:03 left in the third quarter and trigger a running clock.
The Vikings recovered another Manistee fumble at the Chippewas’ 37, and the Chippewas were flagged for a personal foul as well that set the Vikings up at the Manistee 12. Ventline took the ball in himself with 5:56 left in the third and it was a 42-0 game.
Sophomore quarterback Jeff Huber finally got the Chippewas on the scoreboard when he pitched a 30-yard aerial to Joseph Kott that had Manistee on the Grayling 8-yard line. Two plays later Huber tucked the ball in and raced to the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown. Luke Kooy added the point after kick to make it 42-7 with 2:06 left in the third,
Grayling tacked on one more touchdown on a 6-yard run with 8:38 remaining in the fourth. Manistee’s final score came on a run by Powers.